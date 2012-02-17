Feb 17 Bank of America Corp this week granted Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan restricted stock worth nearly $6 million, but the company must meet performance guidelines for much of it to pay out, according to a securities filing on Friday.

In one batch, the second largest U.S. bank gave Moynihan 228,302 stock units that will vest in monthly portions and be paid out in cash starting in March. As of the grant date on Wednesday, they were worth about $1.8 million.

In the second allotment, Moynihan received 532,705 performance-based shares, worth $4.1 million as of the grant date. These shares only vest if the bank meets a certain return on assets measure.

The bank's executives received similar shares last year as part of their total compensation.

Bank of America shares fell 58 percent in 2011 as investors worried about whether the bank needed more capital to absorb mortgage-related losses and meet new international standards. This year, the stock is up 44 percent, as those concerns have eased. The shares closed Friday at $8.02, down .9 percent.