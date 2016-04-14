* 1st qtr EPS 20 cents, matching market estimate
* Revenue falls short of expectations
* Non-interest costs drop 6.4 pct to $14.82 bln
* Total provisions increase 30 pct to $997 mln
* Shares down up 3.2 pct
By Richa Naidu and Nikhil Subba
April 14 Bank of America Corp, the No. 2
U.S. bank by assets, reported an 18 percent slide in quarterly
profit on Thursday as its trading business was hit by concerns
about a global economic slowdown and uncertainty about U.S.
interest rates.
BofA, one of the biggest U.S. lenders to the oil and gas
industry, also said it had set aside 30 percent more money to
cover sour loans, mainly to the struggling energy industry.
The profit was in line with the market's low expectations
after what was widely seen as the grimmest first-quarter for the
banking industry since the financial crisis.
Revenue in five of BofA's six main businesses fell, pulling
down total revenue below Wall Street's expectations. Only
consumer banking grew.
Market volatility stemming from a slide in commodity and oil
prices, worries about China's economy and uncertainty about
interest rates hit trading activity globally in the quarter,
particularly in January and February.
Adjusted revenue from bond, currency and commodities trading
slumped 17.5 percent to $2.26 billion.
BofA's shares, which fell 20 percent in the quarter, were up
3.2 percent at midday after rising 3.9 percent on Wednesday
following better-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the biggest U.S. bank.
JPMorgan, whose results had helped to allay some concerns
about the quarter for U.S. banks, reported a 13.4 percent
decline in bond trading revenue.
Market activity so far in April, as in March, has been
stronger than the first two months of the year "so, we are
optimistic," Bank of America's chief financial officer, Paul
Donofrio, said on a call with reporters.
STRONG CREDIT QUALITY
Charlotte, North Carolina-based BofA said its total
provisions jumped to $997 million in the quarter ended March 31.
A report by Barclays estimated that 2.3 percent of BofA's
total loans were energy-related at the end of December.
"The bank feels very good about its energy reserves,"
Donofrio said.
About a third of publicly traded oil and gas-related
companies, with more than $150 billion in debt, are at high risk
of bankruptcy this year, according to a report by auditing and
consulting firm Deloitte.
This week alone, Peabody Energy Corp, the biggest
U.S. coal miner, and Energy XXI Ltd, a significant oil
and gas producer in Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf of Mexico,
filed for bankruptcy protection.
Overall credit quality remained strong, the bank said, while
consumer portfolios continued to improve and commercial
portfolios remained stable except in the energy sector.
BofA's net income attributable to common shareholders fell
to $2.22 billion, or 21 cents per share in the quarter.
Excluding items, the bank earned 20 cents per share, matching
the average analyst estimate.
Results in the latest quarter included pretax adjustments of
about 12 cents per share.
The bank's adjusted revenue of $19.57 billion fell short of
the average analyst estimate of $20.30 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mortgage banking revenue slumped 37.6 percent to $433
million. JPMorgan said its revenue from the business rose 7
percent, while Wells Fargo reported a 3.3 percent increase.
"Our key conclusion from the results is that (BofA)
continues to make progress on its key priorities of growing core
loans and reducing core expenses ... despite the deterioration
in energy lending," Guggenheim analyst Eric Wasserstrom wrote in
a client note.
BofA's non-interest expenses fell 6.4 percent to $14.82
billion. Under Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, the bank has been
slashing billions of dollars in costs to try to make up for weak
revenue.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry
in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)