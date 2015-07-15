July 15 Bank of America Corp, the
second-largest U.S. bank by assets, said its quarterly profit
more than doubled from the same period last year, when earnings
were hit by big legal bills.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $4.99
billion, or 45 cents per share, in the three months ended June
30, from $2.04 billion, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier results were dragged down by $4 billion of
legal expenses linked to mortgage disputes stemming from the
financial crisis.
Litigation expenses fell to $175 million in the latest
quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the figures reported on Wednesday were
comparable.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr)