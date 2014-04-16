(Adds detail from conference call, background on settlements,
additional investor comment)
By Peter Rudegeair
April 16 Bank of America Corp's
financial crisis hangover is lasting longer than expected,
leading some investors to wonder if the massive litigation
expenses being incurred have become a recurring cost of doing
business instead of being dismissed as one-time items.
The bank on Wednesday posted $6 billion of litigation costs
for its first quarter, far exceeding the $3.7 billion of
settlement costs that investors had previously known about.
Since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Bank of America has
announced some $50 billion of settlements, before taxes. Without
those charges, its income before taxes would have been about
three times higher.
It has posted more than $1 billion of expenses from
announced and expected settlements, excluding its lawyer fees,
in eight of the last seventeen quarters, and in some quarters
many times that number. Litigation expenses in four of the five
quarters since the start of 2013 have exceeded $1 billion.
"It's almost like these guys have become the tobacco
industry," said Matt McCormick, a portfolio manager at Bahl &
Gaynor Investment Counsel, in reference to payments by cigarette
makers to settle lawsuits. "It becomes a constant irritant,
these things just don't seem to go away," McCormick added. Bahl
& Gaynor, which manages more than $11 billion, does not invest
in Bank of America shares.
Bank of America declined to estimate on Wednesday how much
additional settlement costs may total beyond what it has already
set aside.
The expenses stem mainly from mortgages that Countrywide
Financial Corp made during the housing boom and sold to
investors. Bank of America bought Countrywide in July 2008, just
as the mortgage collapse was triggering the crisis.
Bank of America has resolved most of the outstanding
litigation with investors, including most of their demands that
the bank buy back bad mortgage bonds. The bank is now focusing
on settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice and other
enforcement agencies.
On a conference call on Wednesday, analysts pressed Bank of
America's Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson to indicate
when the bank will stop piling up big litigation costs.
Thompson said the bank has worked through many of its
outstanding issues, but he added, "I think we need to be
realistic ... it is very hard to predict."
His response was more subdued than in October 2013, when he
said on a conference call with investors: "I think at this point
relative to our peers we have tried to be out front and get
through some of the larger settlements that we have."
The pain may continue longer than investors had hoped, but
Bank of America's legal expenses will at some point start to
subside as it works through the crisis-era matters still in
litigation.
"Eventually it's going to be over. It's almost like a bad
loan you're writing off" that will bottom out some day, said
David Ellison, a portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds, which
holds Bank of America shares.
GETTING IMPATIENT
Legal expenses have been an issue for all Wall Street banks
since the financial crisis, but Bank of America has been hit
particularly hard.
In December 2013, research firm SNL Financial tallied total
credit crisis and mortgage-linked settlements for the biggest
U.S. commercial and investment banks. Bank of America had
generated more than half of the total. JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the next biggest on the list, was responsible for about
30 percent.
Higher legal bills have undermined the cost-cutting
initiatives introduced by Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.
Through the bank's Project New BAC program, it achieved $1.5
billion of quarterly cost savings by the end of 2013. But
litigation expenses that year averaged $1.5 billion per quarter.
There had been signs the bank had been making progress in
putting many of its legal troubles to bed at the start of 2014.
In January, the bank received a New York judge's approval for a
$8.5 billion settlement with investors over soured mortgage
securities. The bank's $9.3 billion settlement with the Federal
Housing Finance Agency in March resolved 88 percent of its total
exposure to the mortgage bonds over which it had faced
litigation.
Still, some money managers are getting impatient.
"When does it end? And how do you factor that into the way
you value the company?" said Ken Crawford, portfolio manager for
Argent Capital Management in St. Louis. Argent does not own Bank
of America shares.
Investors traditionally try to value a company based on the
earnings of its continuing businesses, and often ignore expenses
that are seen as one-time or historical. For a long time,
investors viewed mortgage-crisis costs as falling into the
"historical" category.
That may be changing for Bank of America and perhaps even
other banks, said Bahl & Gaynor's McCormick.
Bank of America brought much of this pain on itself, when it
bought Countrywide in 2008. Brian Moynihan, who became the
bank's chief executive more than a year after the deal closed,
said in 2011, "Obviously there aren't many days when I wake up
and think positively about the Countrywide acquisition."
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Additional reporting
by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Dan Wilchins, Martin Howell)