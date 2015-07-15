(Adds analyst comment, detail about Moynihan's background.)
By Dan Freed
NEW YORK, July 15 Bank of America Corp
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has been hiring more sales staff
in areas ranging from commercial lending to wealth management,
in his latest effort to boost revenue that has barely budged for
years.
The hires are part of Moynihan's efforts to push the bank to
sell more products to more customers. That strategy, known as
"cross-selling," can be lucrative if done properly, and is part
of the defense the bank gives to investors who question whether
the second-biggest U.S. bank should be smaller.
The potential to cross-sell drove Bank of America to buy
many companies, including Merrill Lynch and mortgage lender
Countrywide Financial, before and during the financial crisis.
But cross-selling is hard, and Moynihan has struggled to
execute the strategy as successfully as Wells Fargo & Co
, a bank that consistently generates more quarterly
profit than Bank of America with fewer assets.
Increasing revenue is the next great challenge for Moynihan,
who has spent much of the last several years fixing the bank's
legal problems. Bank of America said on Wednesday that its legal
costs dropped for a second straight quarter, and analysts are
increasingly confident that huge, multi-billion dollar
settlements are largely in its past.
Moynihan recently has been focusing on hiring additional
specialized sales people who can refer customers to other
specialists as necessary, a shift from his prior strategy of
training each employee that deals with customers to sell more
products.
So instead of a bank teller trying to sell a branch customer
a credit card and a mortgage, the teller might refer the client
to a home loan specialist.
Before he can take a view on whether Bank of America's
strategy makes sense, CLSA analyst Mike Mayo said he wants the
bank to be clearer about how it will lead to increased sales.
"Clearly they want more feet on the floor talking to
clients. The question is how much will it cost, will it gain
traction and which metrics are they trying to achieve?" Mayo
said.
Bank of America is one of several major U.S. banks
struggling with weak revenue as low interest rates cut into
lending income.
LIMITED IMPACT SO FAR
The bank's new hires have so far had a limited impact. Bank
of America on Wednesday posted a tepid 1.7 percent increase in
second-quarter revenue from the same period a year ago.
Quarterly revenue at Bank of America has hovered around $22
billion since 2011.
The bank has added some 1,000 financial advisers since the
second quarter of 2014, and increased the number of sales
specialists for products like mortgages by 3.5 percent to 6,963.
On a call with analysts, Moynihan said that increasing the
number of specialized sales staffers is important.
"It is really just having more of them," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson told reporters on a
conference call, "Ultimately revenues are driven by the number
of client-facing personnel that you have and how well they do
relative to their peers."
Despite the focus on hiring sales specialists, the bank is
laying off staff overall as it seeks to offset the weak revenue
growth by cutting costs. The ranks of full-time employees in its
consumer banking business dwindled nearly 10 percent from the
year-ago quarter to fewer than 66,000. Bank of America has a
regular cost-cutting program in place it calls "Simplify and
Improve."
Spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said Bank of America has been
steadily increasing its sales force for some time.
But that expansion has been uneven, with growth in the ranks
of sales specialists for small business loans and other products
but fluctuations in the number of financial advisers. Bank of
America does not disclose the size of its sales force for loans
to larger businesses.
Boosting sales is a challenge for Bank of America partly
because it already does business with one out of every two
American households.
Still, hopes that units like Merrill Lynch can bring in
clients who will buy products from other parts of the bank has
long underpinned the bank's strategy.
"We will now be able to more effectively serve the retail
clients throughout their life cycle from college and home loans
to...investments for college through retirement," then chief
executive Ken Lewis said just after the Merrill takeover deal
was struck at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
Some investors have questioned whether that strategy makes
sense. At Bank of America's annual meeting this year, investors
voted on a proposal that called for the company to consider
spinning off its investment banking business. The ballot measure
failed.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Christian
Plumb)