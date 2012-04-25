April 24 Dealmaker Michael Rubinoff has left
Bank of America Corp in the latest high-profile
departure from the company's corporate and investment banking
unit.
Rubinoff provided merger advice to many of the largest
financial institutions and assisted Bank of America Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan in the sale of the company's own
non-core assets, according to a memo sent to employees on
Tuesday by Tom Montag, co-chief operating officer.
Rubinoff has taken a job with the Safra family, a source
familiar with the situation said.
The departure follows the recent loss of two prominent
former Merrill Lynch & Co executives, Andrea Orcel and Jim
Forbes, to UBS AG. Jonathan Moulds, president of
Europe and Canada, retires at the end of the second quarter.
Rubinoff was co-head of corporate and investment banking
until a reorganization in January put Christian Meissner in
charge of the unit and made Rubinoff chairman, responsible for
deepening client relationships.
Bank of America confirmed the contents of Montag's memo.