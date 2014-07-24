BRIEF-Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
* Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
(Adds details of settlement, Bank of America comment)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, July 24 Bank of America Corp's banking unit agreed to pay $16.6 million to resolve allegations that it processed several hundred transactions for drug traffickers who are subject to U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday.
The bank processed around $91,000 in transactions for six designated narcotics traffickers between 2005 and 2009, and failed to file timely reports on accounts owned by four others, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said the settlement concluded a matter the bank addressed in 2009 by improving its sanctions-related systems and controls.
In announcing the settlement, OFAC said it determined that 79 transactions the bank processed after October 2006 constituted an "egregious" case, because the bank knew of a problem with its screening tool, but didn't fix it until more than two years later.
OFAC said the bank could have faced a penalty larger than $83 million, but that it reduced the penalty because of the bank's efforts to fix its problems, and because some of the transactions might have been eligible for an OFAC license.
Global banks have paid huge sums in recent years over allegations that they violated U.S. sanctions. Most recently, BNP Paribas agreed to pay $8.9 billion to resolve criminal and civil charges that it violated U.S. sanctions on Sudan and other countries. (Additional reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey and Nick Zieminski)
* Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN) have made slow and uneven progress toward regional banking-sector integration. Further moves are likely to remain gradual, and full regional financial integration looks like a very distant goal, says Fitch Ratings. Lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide some undercapitalised banking systems with a wider poo
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the recent shareholder change at China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will not have an impact on the rating of the homebuilder. China Resources Co., Limited and China Resources Trade Co., Ltd. (collectively, CRC) on 12 January 2017 said they intend to sell their shares to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC), which will result in SZMC owning 15.31% of China Vanke and replacing CRC