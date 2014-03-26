BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins for £20.80 per share in cash
* Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins to greatly expand our global consulting, design and project management capabilities
WASHINGTON, March 26 Bank of America will pay $9.3 billion to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle claims that it sold them faulty mortgage-backed securities during the housing bubble, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn)
* Equity Bancshares Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results