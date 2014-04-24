April 24 The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Bank of America Corp to pay over $13 billion to settle allegations the bank overstated the quality of mortgage bonds it sold during the housing bubble, according to Bloomberg News.

Any agreement could come within the next two months, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

