Aug 21 Bank of America Corp has reached
a $16.65 billion settlement with U.S. regulators to settle
charges that it misled investors into buying troubled
mortgage-backed securities.
The settlement announced on Thursday by the U.S. Department
of Justice calls for the second-largest U.S. bank to pay a $9.65
billion cash penalty, and provide about $7 billion of relief to
struggling borrowers.
It is expected to resolve the vast majority of the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's remaining liabilities
tied to its purchases of Countrywide Financial Corp, once the
nation's largest mortgage lender and Merrill Lynch & Co.
Bank of America said the accord is expected to reduce
third-quarter earnings by about $5.3 billion before taxes, or
about 43 cents per share after taxes.
