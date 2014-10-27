Oct 27 A standoff within the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is stalling the final piece of Bank of
America Corp's record $16.65 billion settlement with the
U.S. government tied to troubled mortgage-backed securities,
Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
The settlement, announced in August, has hit a roadblock due
to a dispute between the SEC's commissioners over waiving a set
of additional sanctions that will come to effect when the
settlement is entered in court, the report said. (bloom.bg/12QFcRm)
The disagreement is over the waiver that will allow the bank
to seek investors for private firms, Bloomberg reported.
Two Democratic SEC commissioners are unwilling to grant Bank
of America's request for a waiver, and with two Republicans
supporting relief measures, the SEC is in a deadlock as its
Chair Mary Jo White, the swing vote, refrains from participating
due to a conflict, Bloomberg reported.
Bank of America and the SEC were not immediately available
for comment.
The three main penalties that can be imposed on any lender
can affect its ability to manage mutual funds, raise capital for
private companies, and remove its privilege to issue its own
shares or bonds without SEC approval, Bloomberg reported.
The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice
requires for the second-largest U.S. bank by assets to pay $9.65
billion in cash to resolve more than a dozen federal and state
investigations, and provide $7 billion in help to struggling
homeowners and communities.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)