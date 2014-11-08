Nov 7 Bank of America Corp is still
trying to get a penalty waiver from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission over a $16.7 billion settlement involving
bad mortgages, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
BofA reached a record $16.65 billion settlement with the
U.S. government to settle charges it misled investors into
buying toxic mortgage-backed securities.
Securitized mortgages were a major cause of the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
According to Bloomberg, BofA's lawyer, Gary Lynch, asked
that additional sanctions tied to the settlement be waived. He
argued the bank it is being unfairly treated compared with other
firms that were given waivers in similar cases.
The disagreement is over a penalty that could prevent BofA
from selling investments in hedge funds, Bloomberg said.
A vote on the waivers scheduled for last week was scrapped
at the last minute, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the
people. The SEC's staff have recommended that the commissioners
approve the relief, it said.
BofA could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S.
working hours.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)