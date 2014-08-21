NEW YORK Aug 21 Bank of America's decision to
pay $16.7 billion to settle charges stemming from the sale of
mortgage-backed securities may finally allow the company to put
last decade's housing bubble behind it, fund managers and
analysts say.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, the second-largest
in the United States, announced Thursday that it will pay a
$9.65 billion cash penalty, and provide $7 billion of relief to
homeowners, to resolve the majority of its remaining liabilities
connected with its purchases of Countrywide Financial Corp, once
the nation's largest mortgage lender, and Merrill Lynch & Co.
The size of the settlement will "wipe away another quarter's
worth of earnings," said Marty Mosby, a bank analyst at Vining
Sparks. Yet it will also free chief executive Brian Moynihan,
who took over from embattled chief executive Ken Lewis, under
whom the company purchased Countrywide Financial in 2008, to
move the company forward, he said.
"At this point most of the overhang issues related to
mortgage have been dealt with, and we can start to see how he
can start running the company for shareholders and not
litigants," Mosby said.
Including Thursday's settlement, Bank of America Corp
has agreed to pay around $70 billion to resolve legal disputes
related to the financial crisis. In contrast, JPMorgan Chase &
Co has agreed to pay around $30 billion.
Stephen Dodson, portfolio manager of the Bretton Fund
, began buying shares of the company in late 2013
largely because he was attracted to the size of the company's
deposit banking arm. The settlement provides "a relief over the
stock price" because it eliminates the uncertainty of the bank's
liabilities, he said.
Shares of Bank of America were up 1.1 percent for the year
to date through Wednesday's close, slightly below the 2.2
percent gain for the KBW Bank Index over the same time. They
gained 24 cents, or 1.6 percent, in morning trading Thursday.
While the settlement is lifting shares, it may not be enough
to cap a significant rally, said Dave Ellison, a portfolio
manager at Hennessy Funds who owns shares in the company.
"This stock won't really work until interest rates go up a
little bit," he said.
Bank of America shares are widely held. The company is a
major holding of well-known mutual funds such as Fidelity's
Contrafund and the Dodge & Cox Stock Fund
that are mainstays of retirement accounts. Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, meanwhile, invested $5 billion
in Bank of America in 2011 in exchange for preferred shares and
warrants to purchase 700 million common shares in the bank at a
price of around $7.14 each. If he exercised the warrants at the
current share price, Buffett could make an immediate $6 billion
profit, though he has said he has no plans to exercise them
until close to their 2021 expiration date.
Not all fund managers welcomed the size of the settlement.
Shareholders are bearing the costs of the mistakes of previous
executives at Bank of America, Countrywide and Merrill Lynch who
long ago left those companies, said Joe Terril, president of
Terril & Co, which manages around $760 million and owns Bank of
America shares.
"It's a slight disappointment to me that they settled the
issue for this much money," Terril said, who added that the
settlement resolved "probably 97 percent" of Bank of America's
outstanding legal issues.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Andrew Hay)