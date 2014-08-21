NEW YORK Aug 21 Bank of America Corp
has long argued to enforcement officials that it was being
forced to pay for the sins of companies it acquired in the
crisis, but on Thursday the bank admitted at least some of its
mortgage problems happened on its watch.
In a statement of facts that the bank agreed to as part of
the settlement, Bank of America said it had sought government
insurance on mortgages that did not qualify for that coverage
from May 1, 2009, after the crisis had subsided. The bank failed
to take basic steps that the Federal Housing Administration
demanded banks to take, including verifying borrowers' income,
it said.
Those missteps came after the bank had acquired Countrywide
Financial Corp and Merrill Lynch & Co, the two companies
responsible for most of the mortgage bond problems the bank
admitted to.
The bank agreed to an $800 million settlement with the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development for those loans,
which it had sought to bundle into bonds guaranteed by the FHA.
That represents a relatively small portion of Bank of America's
overall $16.65 billion settlement with authorities announced on
Thursday.
But the facts the bank admitted to underscore that not all
of its mortgage problems were inherited. A Bank of America
spokesman declined to comment.
In Bank of America's negotiations with the Justice
Department over the broad mortgage settlement, the bank said it
should have to pay less than what authorities were seeking
because it was not directly responsible for most of the mortgage
securities that soured, according to sources familiar with the
matter [ID: nL2N0P1028]. It said it inherited much of that legal
risk from Countrywide and Merrill Lynch.
"We didn't originate the loans for Countrywide, but we ended
up paying for them because we had an obligation," Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan said at the bank's annual meeting for
shareholders in May.
To be sure, most of the mortgage bonds that the bank had
problems with came from Countrywide, which Bank of America
bought in July 2008. Countrywide issued about three-quarters of
the $965 billion of mortgage bonds that Bank of America,
Countrywide, and Merrill Lynch combined issued between 2004 and
2008, according to company filings. Countrywide was also
responsible for three-quarters of the defaults and severe
delinquencies on those loans, Bank of America said in its annual
filing.
The bank admitted to specific problem loans, including a
case where Bank of America refinanced a Countrywide mortgage for
$156,461 into an FHA-backed mortgage bond. The home was a
27-year-old mobile home, and the borrower was delinquent on the
original mortgage. Furthermore, the borrower was "improperly
permitted" to roll $12,623 of credit card and auto debt into the
new FHA loan, on which he only made two payments before
defaulting, according to the statement of facts.
In another, the bank extended a $314,204 FHA mortgage to a
borrower with no history of paying rent without verifying his
income. The borrower ended up defaulting after four payments.
