May 15 Bank of America Corp said on
Tuesday it had launched a nationwide program that offers
increased relocation payments to delinquent mortgage customers
who complete qualifying short sales.
The second-largest U.S. bank said the program, tested in
Florida last year, offers payments of between $2,500 and $30,000
to help homeowners move out of their homes. A short sale is when
a lender allows a homeowner to sell a home for less than the
amount owed on the mortgage.
Bank of America, which inherited loads of bad loans when it
bought Countrywide Financial in 2008, has been exploring ways to
work with homeowners outside of foreclosure. In March, the bank
said it would offer a limited number of customers facing
foreclosure the ability to lease their homes.
Bank of America customers have completed 200,000 short sales
in the last two years and another 30,000 in the first quarter of
this year, the bank said.
To qualify for the increased assistance, borrowers must work
with the bank to obtain a preapproved sales price. The short
sale must be started by the end of this year and completed by
September 26, 2013. The assistance is determined on a
case-by-case basis, depending on the value of the home, the
amount owed and other factors.