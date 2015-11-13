Nov 13 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc
has probably sold its remaining shares in Bank of
America Corp, capital markets sources said on Friday.
Mizuho International Plc, the London-based securities and
investment banking arm of Mizuho, had offered 30 million Bank of
America shares at $17.10, a discount of about 1.6 percent to
Thursday's close, the sources said.
Bank of America's shares were down 1.2 percent at $17.17 in
morning trading.
Mizuho, which could not immediately be reached for comment,
owned 31.3 million shares of BofA, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Lance Tupper in New York and Richa Naidu in
Bengaluru)