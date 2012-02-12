Feb 12 Tom Storrs, who set a small North
Carolina bank on the path to becoming one of the largest U.S.
financial institutions, died Friday at age 93.
Storrs was chairman and chief executive officer of North
Carolina National Bank from 1974 to 1983, leading the company
through volatile economic times and the first wave of
out-of-state acquisitions that eventually led to the creation of
today's Bank of America Corp.
As CEO, Storrs helped lay the groundwork for the
Southeastern Regional Banking Compact, which was an early step
toward interstate banking in the United States. In 1981, NCNB
used a loophole in Florida state law to buy a bank in the
deposit-rich state, kicking off a wave of acquisitions in the
1980s and 1990s.
Bank of America eventually became the largest U.S. bank, but
in recent years it has struggled to recover from the financial
crisis. Chief Executive Officer Moynihan has been selling off
businesses and investments to streamline the company, and last
year, JPMorgan Chase & Co moved into the top spot.
"We can serve customers from Charlotte to China and
everywhere in between because of Tom's vision and banking
acumen," Moynihan said in a statement on Sunday. "Tom was an
architect of Bank of America and one of the giants on whose
shoulders his successors all have stood."