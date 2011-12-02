* Exchanging common stock and notes for preferred stock
Dec 2 Bank of America Corp has issued
about $1.1 billion in common stock and senior notes as it
continues a previously announced swap for outstanding
securities held by institutional investors, according to a
filing Friday.
The second-largest U.S. bank said in November that it
planned to issue up to 400 million common shares and $3 billion
in debt to retire existing preferred shares and trust preferred
securities. The move improves a measure of the bank's capital
and eliminates interest payments, but dilutes the holdings of
common shareholders.
The bank on Nov. 17 said it had issued shares and senior
notes worth about $2.1 billion as part of the plan. In the
latest swap, which took place over nine days in November and
December, Bank of America issued 125.5 million shares, worth
about $677 million at an average price of $5.40, plus senior
notes worth $442.3 million.
In return, the bank will receive preferred stock and
preferred trust securities from investors worth about $1.3
billion.
The bank has issued about 311 million shares so far in the
swap. Before the exchange, Bank of America had about 10.1
billion shares outstanding.
In total, the transactions will boost the bank's Tier 1
common capital by $2.9 billion.