(Adds detail on vote, comments from major investor, background
about Federal Reserve)
By Ross Kerber and Dan Freed
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 22 Bank of America Corp
shareholders voted to allow Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan to remain as chairman, handing a victory to a CEO who
has been slowly turning the bank around since the financial
crisis.
A group of shareholders, mainly public pension plans, had
campaigned to strip Moynihan of his chairman title, arguing that
the CEO needed more oversight from an independent overseer on
the board. They were upset that the bank had unilaterally
changed its bylaws last year to allow Moynihan to hold both
roles, after investors had voted in 2009 to separate them.
But mutual funds and institutional investors, which are
among the bank's top shareholders, largely did not support the
campaign, according to a person familiar with the matter who was
not authorized to speak publicly about the vote. These investors
tend to prefer talking directly to management about governance
matters, instead of agitating externally.
One of those investors, State Street Global Advisors, told
Reuters that it wanted to allow Bank of America's board "the
flexibility to choose their own leadership structure."
The more vocal investors that campaigned for change,
including California Public Employees' Retirement System and the
California State Teachers' Retirement System, held smaller
stakes.
They managed to rally 37 percent of votes cast, a sizeable
minority that is larger than average for such votes.
"Shareholders sent a message to the board that they are not
happy," said Mike Mayo, a veteran banking analyst at CLSA
Americas.
Jack Bovender, the bank's lead independent director,
acknowledged investor discontent, and promised to do a better
job reaching out to investors.
The meeting to discuss Moynihan's fate was held in a
sparsely filled auditorium in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina
and lasted for less than 20 minutes.
The bank's shares fell 1.1 percent, performing better than
the KBW bank stock index, which fell 1.5 percent.
MIXED TRACK RECORD
Moynihan's record at Bank of America, the second biggest
U.S. bank by assets, has been mixed. He has cleaned up most of
its crisis era mistakes, paying more than $70 billion to settle
lawsuits and other claims. He has slashed costs during his
nearly six years as CEO.
But the bank's shares and profits this year have
underperformed those of rivals. It will be hard for Bank of
America and other U.S. banks to boost profits much more than
they have as long as the Federal Reserve refrains from boosting
interest rates. Its next policy meeting is in October.
Moynihan was also tripped up by the Fed in March, when the
central bank said Bank of America does not do enough to evaluate
how it might suffer during times of market stress. The Fed asked
the bank to resubmit its plan for paying dividends and buying
back shares by the end of September.
Analysts believe the Fed's comments played a role in the
bank's decision in July to replace its chief financial officer.
AN UPHILL BATTLE
Shareholder attempts to strip CEOs of their chairman titles
typically fail, garnering an average of 31 percent of votes,
according to the ISS Voting Analytics database.
The 63 percent of votes favoring the bank is in line with
the voting when JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders sought
to strip CEO Jamie Dimon of his chairman title. Dimon won 60
percent of votes in 2012 and 68 percent the next year.
But even if shareholders accept having one person as
chairman and CEO, more company boards are opting to separate
those roles. Twenty-eight percent of the boards of companies in
the Standard & Poor's 500 index had independent chairmen in
2014, up from 9 percent in 2004, according to a report from
executive search firm Spencer Stuart. (See graphic: reut.rs/1OOfhxK)
Many of Bank of America's difficulties stem from decisions
made by Moynihan's predecessor, Ken Lewis.
His ill-timed acquisitions, including buying subprime
mortgage lender Countrywide Financial Corp at the height of the
housing crisis, forced the bank to seek at least two government
rescues. Lewis's mistakes spurred investors to successfully
strip his chairman title in a vote at the bank's 2009 annual
meeting.
The bank initially did not respond to investor complaints
about making Moynihan chairman, but days before its 2015 annual
meeting, Bank of America said it would allow investors to vote
on the matter sometime over the next year.
Signaling their discontent at Bank of America's annual
meeting on May 6, various mainstream mutual funds cast unusual
votes "against" directors on the bank's corporate governance
committee, recent securities filings show. These include
American Funds' Growth Fund of America and some index
funds sponsored by Fidelity Investments.
Technically, Bank of America investors voted on whether to
approve bylaw changes the bank made last year to give Moynihan
the chairman title when previous chair Charles Holliday stepped
down.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Dan Freed in New York,
Greg Lacour in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chuck Mikolajczak
in New York; Writing by Daniel Wilchins in New York; Editing by
Alan Crosby and Richard Chang)