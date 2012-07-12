July 12 For nearly three years, as Kyle Lagow
struggled to find work and his finances crumbled, he kept a
secret from nearly everyone he knew, including his wife: He was
a whistleblower.
Lagow had filed a suit against his former employer, subprime
mortgage lender Countrywide Financial, alleging appraisal fraud.
He couldn't discuss the case, filed under seal, until this year
when he was awarded $14.5 million for his role in sparking a $1
billion settlement with Countrywide's current parent, Bank of
America Corp.
"You have to sit there in silence, and you just get up every
day and beat your head against the wall," Lagow, 50, said in a
recent interview.
The settlement has brought Lagow financial security and a
measure of redemption. But it was a long, hard path. And even
after his travails, he fears little has changed in the mortgage
industry.
Lagow's suit, first filed in May 2009, was one of five
whistleblower cases folded into the broader $25 billion mortgage
settlement reached in February with Bank of America and four
other lenders. The suits were brought under the
U.S. False Claims Act, a Civil War-era law that targets those
who swindle the government. Under the law, successful cases can
earn whistleblowers between 15 and 25 percent of a settlement.
Lagow, who speaks with the drawl of his native Texas, ran
his own appraisal company for 14 years before Countrywide
offered him a job with more growth potential in 2004 at a unit
called LandSafe Inc. Countrywide got into the business of
valuing homes to earn additional fees during the mortgage
lending process. Lagow's job was to hire and train new staff
appraisers in multiple states.
Appraisers are supposed to offer independent analyses of
home values to help a bank determine whether it makes sense to
lend. If the home -- the collateral for the mortgage -- is
estimated to be worth less than the buyer is willing to pay, the
bank is foolish to make the loan.
What Lagow learned was that Countrywide wanted to make loans
whatever the collateral was worth. LandSafe executives routinely
pressed staff appraisers and independent appraisers to boost
home values to ensure sales went through, according to a suit he
filed in 2009.
Lagow also spotted trouble with a joint venture Countrywide
had with homebuilder KB Home, according to his suit. The
builder would only work with select appraisers, who were
inflating home values to make sure sales went through, according
to his suit. KB Home declined to comment.
INTERNAL INVESTIGATION FINDS NOTHING
Lagow did not set out to be a whistleblower. He started out
trying to talk to Countrywide executives.
In January 2008, after supervisors had repeatedly ignored
his warnings, Lagow sent an email to Countrywide Chief Executive
Officer Angelo Mozilo, according to the complaint. Mozilo
responded that someone from his staff would get in touch, and
Lagow later talked with Countrywide's chief operations officer,
Jack Schakett, and its chief compliance officer, Richard Wentz.
Two weeks later, Lagow received an email from Wentz stating
that his complaints had been investigated and there were no
issues that needed to be addressed, according to the complaint.
Schakett and Wentz did not respond to requests for comment.
David Siegel, an attorney for Mozilo, said his client was
not involved in or aware of any of the alleged wrongdoing. "The
complaint establishes that when first advised by Mr. Lagow of
his allegations Mr. Mozilo responded promptly and appropriately,
referring the matter for investigation."
In January 2008, Bank of America agreed to buy Countrywide
as it verged on collapse. That November, Lagow was fired. At the
time, he was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer; he has
since recovered.
Bank of America declined to comment on Lagow's case. "We
have a strategy to put Countrywide and other legacy issues
behind us as quickly as we can," bank spokesman Rick Simon said.
Lagow did not know he had a whistleblower case until the
spring 2009 when he called the Seattle-based law firm of Hagens
Berman, which had brought suits against KB Home on behalf of
homeowners. False Claims cases are filed under seal so as not to
impede government investigations. Because talking about the case
could jeopardize the probe, his lawyers told him not to mention
the litigation to anyone, even his wife.
That summer, he met with prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's
Office in the Eastern District of New York, who then subpoenaed
Countrywide loan files.
Investigators not only found evidence of appraisal fraud, a
government source said, but also rampant problems with the
underwriting of Federal Housing Administration loans, which
allow consumers to buy homes with low down payments. The case
focused on loans made by Countrywide, not Bank of America.
STICKING YOUR HEAD UNDERWATER
As the litigation dragged on, Lagow suffered. He could only
find spotty contract appraisal work. At a low point, the
family's water, power and gas were shut off. A daughter who was
a law school student ordered pizza for the family to make sure
they had something to eat.
Lagow and his wife, DeAnn, have five children, including
college-age and adult children who lived with them during part
of the ordeal.
"If somebody stuck your head underwater and just held it
there I'm not sure it would be as bad as not being to tell your
family, not being able to tell your friends, having (car
repossessors) knock on your door, having your neighbors look at
you as a failure, having your kids look at you as a failure,"
Lagow said.
When prosecutors decided to roll his case into a bigger
settlement, officials determined Lagow's portion of the pact was
worth $75 million. In May, he received his cut -- 19 percent of
the total. Taxes and legal fees come out of the $14.5 million.
Lagow had been able to tell his wife about the case only a
few months earlier.
"I don't think anybody actually believed it until it
actually hit the bank," Lagow said.
His reward was one of the larger ones among recent
finance-related whistleblower cases. Citigroup Inc
employee Sherry Hunt received $31 million in a mortgage-related
case settled by her employer, and homeowner Lynn Szymoniak
received $18 million in one of the suits wrapped into the
mortgage settlement.
GOING TO DISNEY WORLD
Lagow says his goal was to help fix the mortgage system, not
to strike it rich. He is unsure if he met his goal.
Bank of America, for example, still owns LandSafe. A rule
approved by the Federal Reserve Board allows lenders to continue
to own appraisal companies if they have appropriate firewalls.
The bank says it has those firewalls.
And banks can still certify on their own that a loan is
eligible for FHA guarantees, with little government oversight,
Lagow said, an issue he brought up in his complaint.
But by taking on Countrywide, Lagow has helped bring some
relief to some of the lender's former customers.
In the $1 billion settlement -- the largest False Claims
case related to mortgage fraud -- the bank will pay $500 million
to the FHA and use the rest to fund a loan modification program
for Countrywide borrowers whose loan balances exceed the worth
of their properties. If the bank doesn't make enough
modifications, it will pay the remainder to the government.
Lagow would still like to find work as an appraiser but so
far has had no luck. He has bought a new home and has treated
his family to a trip to Disney World, but he plans to leave most
of the award to his kids.
"They are the ones," he said, "who suffered through this."