BANGKOK, July 21 Bank Of Ayudhya

* Q2 net profit 3.46 billion baht ($108 million), up 14 percent from a year earlier and in line with average forecast of 3.44 billion baht by six analysts polled by Reuters

* Says loan up 0.3 percent from December 2013 and 0.7 percent from March 2014

* Says maintains 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent due to improved economic environment and a seasonal rise in demand in retail and commercial lending

* The bank, 72 percent owned by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, maintains its 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0000 Thai Baht)