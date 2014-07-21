BRIEF-Henry Group seeks trading halt pending announcement pursuant to Hong Kong takeovers and mergers code
* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. On wednesday, 19 April 2017
BANGKOK, July 21 Bank Of Ayudhya
* Q2 net profit 3.46 billion baht ($108 million), up 14 percent from a year earlier and in line with average forecast of 3.44 billion baht by six analysts polled by Reuters
* Says loan up 0.3 percent from December 2013 and 0.7 percent from March 2014
* Says maintains 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent due to improved economic environment and a seasonal rise in demand in retail and commercial lending
* The bank, 72 percent owned by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, maintains its 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0000 Thai Baht)
* Chin Wei-Li, Audrey Marie will be resigning as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: