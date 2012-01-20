BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya
:
* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 11 percent, supported by
continued economic growth of about 4-5 percent, Chief Executive
Mark Arnold told reporters
* Aims for net interest margin of 4.4 percent in 2012 versus
4.5 percent a year earlier
* Aims to reduce non-performing loans to 27 billion baht
($850 million) at the end of 2012 from 29.5 billion at the end
of 2011
* Says looks for opportunity to buy new assets
* Thailand's fifth-largest bank and part-owned by General
Electric reported a drop of nearly 80 percent in
quarterly net profit ($1 = 31.75 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)