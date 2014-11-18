BRIEF-Flexsteel Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Flexsteel Industries Inc says net sales for fourth fiscal quarter are expected to remain steady with current quarter
Nov 18 Burgan Bank appointed Faisal Al Haimus as chief executive officer to its subsidiary Bank of Baghdad in Iraq.
Al Haimus was previously the head of Wholesale Bank for Standard Chartered Bank, where he managed the growing Iraqi market.
Burgan Bank is a unit of Kuwait Projects Co. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, April 20 Stocks on major markets rose along with the euro on Thursday as a market-friendly presidential candidate led in opinion polls ahead of elections in France on Sunday.