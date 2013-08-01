MUMBAI Aug 1 State-run lender Bank of Baroda expects asset quality in domestic loans to improve from the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Chairman and Managing Director S.S. Mundra told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the bank reported a 3 percent rise in net profit at 11.7 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)