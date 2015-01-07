(Corrects headline to say United Forum of Bank Unions, not Indian Banks' Association, to defer strike. Also corrects first bullet point to say United Forum of Bank Unions, not IBA, is satisfied with wage hike offer)

Jan 7 Bank of Baroda Ltd : * United Forum of Bank Unions is satisfied with the further improvement in offer in wage hike by Indian Banks' Association * UFBU has decided to defer the strike scheduled on January 07, 2015. * Source text: With reference to the earlier letter dated December 30, 2014 advising about the Strike Call by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on a) January 07, 2015, b) 4 days Strike from January 21, 2015 to January 24, 2015 and c) indefinite Strike from March 16, 2015 onwards on certain issues mentioned therein.. Bank of Baroda has now informed BSE that the Company have been informed by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that on being satisfied with the further improvement in offer in wage hike by IBA, the UFBU has decided to defer the strike scheduled on January 07, 2015. * Further company coverage (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)