HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Basis Point) - Nine banks are working on the US$225m two-year loan for Bank of Baroda, according to sources.

The nine are ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB. Sources said the banks are committing equal amounts.

As previously reported, all-in pricing is in the low 200s.

In March 2011, the borrower sealed a US$125m three-year loan that paid a top-level all-in of 148bp via a margin of 120bp over Libor. The mandated lead arrangers on that deal were BTMU, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB and StanChart. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)