MUMBAI Jan 25 India's Bank of Baroda expects to maintain its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, at about 3 percent for this fiscal year that ends in March, its chairman said.

The state-run bank expects the federal government to infuse 6.75 billion rupees ($134.8 million) into the bank by March, M. D. Mallya told reporters, after it reported its December-quarter results.

($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)