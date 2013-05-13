UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI May 13 Indian lender Bank of Baroda is facing a heavy debt restructuring pipeline on account of delays in projects, but it still expects to grow 3 to 4 percent above the industry growth in 2013/14, its chairman said.
It is facing debt restructuring of about 25 billion rupees ($457 million) in the June quarter.
"Going forward, restructuring is something we will be living with over a couple of quarters," Chairman S.S. Mundra told reporters.
Earlier on Monday, the lender posted a 32 percent fall in March quarter net profit to 10.3 billion rupees as bad bedts rose from a year earlier. ($1 = 54.6850 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.