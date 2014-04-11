UPDATE 2-Germany sees "non-confrontational solution" with Trump on trade
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
April 11 Bank Of Botswana
* Cancellation of banking licence ABN Amro
* Pursuant to the licences to transact banking business in the domestic and offshore markets, issued to ABN Amro Bank Limited and ABN Amro Bank Obu Limited, respectively, is cancelled, with immediate effect
* Action follows the two banks' decision to voluntarily cease their operations in Botswana Further company coverage:
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND