Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Feb 21 Larry Schembri, a Bank of Canada economist with international expertise, will become one of its deputy governors starting next week, the central bank said on Thursday.
Schembri, who currently coordinates the bank's contributions to the G20's Financial Stability Board, will replace Jean Boivin, who had moved earlier to the finance department. Schembri's appointment is effective next Monday.
The bank has still to replace Governor Mark Carney, who will leave on June 1 to head up the Bank of England starting the following month.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.