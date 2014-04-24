BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 Bank of China Ltd
* Says 2014 Q1 net profit 45.4 billion yuan ($7.28 billion) vs forecast 41.79 billion yuan
* Says Q1 net interest margin at 2.29 percent versus 2.24 percent at end-Dec 2013
* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 0.98 percent versus 0.96 percent at end-Dec 2013
* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.95 percent versus 12.46 percent at end-Dec 2013
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/guj78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: