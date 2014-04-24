April 24 Bank of China Ltd

* Says 2014 Q1 net profit 45.4 billion yuan ($7.28 billion) vs forecast 41.79 billion yuan

* Says Q1 net interest margin at 2.29 percent versus 2.24 percent at end-Dec 2013

* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 0.98 percent versus 0.96 percent at end-Dec 2013

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.95 percent versus 12.46 percent at end-Dec 2013

($1 = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)