BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 31 Bank of China Ltd has appointed Tian Guoli as chairman of its board of directors, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017