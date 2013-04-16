SHANGHAI, April 16 Bank of China will
likely see Citic Group Corp Vice President Tian Guoli
become its chairman after he was tapped to be party secretary
for China's No. 4 lender, local media reported on Tuesday.
The bank's official website listed Tian as joining Bank of
China in April without giving a specific date. The appointment
of Tian as party secretary initiates the legal and corporate
process for his appointment as the bank's chairman, the official
China Securities Journal reported quoting Xinhua News Agency.
Last month, Bank of China's Chairman Xiao Gang
was named the country's top security regulator.
According to Tian's biography on the bank's website, from
2010 to 2013, he served as Citic Group's vice president and
general manager and also held the position of Citic Bank's
chairman and non-executive director.
Prior to Citic, Tian worked in different executive
management posts with China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd and
China Construction Bank Corp .
