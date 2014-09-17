By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Luxury goods retailers Gucci
and Tiffany failed to persuade a U.S. appeals court to require
major Chinese banks to freeze the assets of alleged
counterfeiters in a pair of cases that have drawn the attention
of U.S. and Chinese regulators.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York directed
two lower court judges on Wednesday to reexamine whether they
had the authority to force compliance with court orders freezing
accounts in China in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision
limiting federal court jurisdiction over foreign corporations.
A lawyer for the retailers declined to comment. A lawyer for
the banks did not respond to a request for comment.
New York courts have grappled recently with whether
foreign-based banks can be forced to comply with orders freezing
overseas assets. On Tuesday, New York State's highest court
heard arguments on whether state law prohibits a Motorola
subsidiary from freezing the assets of a Turkish family held in
the United Arab Emirates by Standard Chartered Bank.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York backed foreign banks in
a similar case, warning that subjecting bank headquarters to
U.S. law via their New York City branches could imperil the
city's status as a global financial center.
In the current litigation, Tiffany & Co and several
subsidiaries of French conglomerate Kering SA,
including Gucci Group, Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent,
filed lawsuits in New York several years ago against numerous
Chinese entities, claiming they sold counterfeit goods online.
The companies asserted the counterfeiters kept their profits
in accounts at state-controlled Bank of China Ltd,
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd and the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
Two district judges in New York, Richard Sullivan and Naomi
Reice Buchwald, separately granted the bid to freeze the funds
in 2011 and 2012.
The banks appealed, arguing Chinese banking law prohibited
compliance, and that U.S. courts could not exercise jurisdiction
over them simply because they had branches in New York.
The 2nd Circuit held the defendants were clearly subject to
U.S. jurisdiction. But the court said it was not clear whether
the banks themselves were also subject to the judges' authority,
citing the Supreme Court's January decision in a case involving
German-based automaker Daimler AG.
The Supreme Court held that foreign corporations cannot be
sued in the United States unless they have substantial business
there. Owning a U.S. subsidiary is not enough on its own.
The 2nd Circuit instructed Sullivan and Buchwald to
consider, among other things, whether the banks intentionally
aided the alleged counterfeiters in violating the freeze order;
the nature of the banks' U.S. business and whether requiring
compliance would undermine Chinese law.
The 2nd Circuit cases are Gucci America et al. v. Li et al.,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3934, and Tiffany et
al. v. Forbse et al. in the same court, No. 12-2317.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Emily Flitter;
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Andre Grenon)