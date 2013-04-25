EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, April 25 Bank of China , the country's No.4 lender, reported earnings in line with expectations on Thursday as income from advisory work helped to offset weaker loan growth.
The bank said it made a net profit of 39.8 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) in the January-March quarter, in line with expectations for a 39.5 billion yuan profit, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts. The net result was up 8 percent from its 36.8 billion yuan profit in the same period last year.
($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has