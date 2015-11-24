(Adds contempt ruling, analysts' comment, judge likely to
decide on fine by Monday)
By Brendan Pierson
Nov 24 A U.S. judge held Bank of China Ltd
in contempt on Tuesday for refusing to turn over
account information of Chinese entities accused of selling
counterfeit luxury goods.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan, firing
off the latest salvo in the battle between China and the United
States over financial transparency and national sovereignty,
held that the bank must pay a fine for withholding its
customers' records.
Sullivan said he would likely decide on the amount of the
penalty by Monday.
The records sought involve Chinese entities that were sued
in 2010 by subsidiaries of luxury goods conglomerate Kering SA
, including Gucci Group, Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint
Laurent.
Bank of China itself is not a defendant in that lawsuit.
The companies subpoenaed the Bank of China seeking records
of the alleged counterfeit sellers' accounts, but the
state-owned bank argued that it could not turn over the records
without violating Chinese privacy law. The bank also said the
New York court had no jurisdiction over it.
Bank of China's attorney, Laura Hall, said at Tuesday's
hearing that the bank had no choice but to refuse to turn over
the records and be held in contempt so that it would have a
right to appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
"We're bound by conflicting systems of law," she said.
Sullivan, however, said the bank seemed to be prioritizing
Chinese law.
"What desire is there to comply with U.S. law?" he asked.
"It doesn't seem terribly deep."
The plaintiffs asked Sullivan either to order the bank to
pay $12 million they said they lost due to the counterfeiters,
or to order it to pay a daily fine until it turns over the
records. Sullivan said he would consider both options, but was
leaning toward the latter.
The dispute is part of a larger conflict between China's
opaque, state-dominated economic system and the disclosure-based
U.S. regulatory regime. Clashes have grown more frequent as
Chinese companies have sought to expand overseas or tap
international capital by listing in the United States.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission settled a long-running dispute with the China units
of the Big Four audit firms over their failure to turn over
documents about U.S.-listed Chinese clients. The audit firms had
argued that compliance with the SEC would violate Chinese state
secrecy laws.
The U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board has similarly
sought to inspect Chinese audit firms for years, but China has
blocked its requests on national sovereignty grounds.
In the Bank of China case, Sullivan had ordered the Bank of
China to turn over the records in August 2011. An appeals court
ordered him to reconsider last year, but he once again ordered
the bank to turn over the records in September and October.
"We are disappointed by Judge Sullivan's decision, but it
will clear the way for a review of the issues by the United
States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit," Bank of China's
law firm, Allen & Overy, said in a statement.
The firm said the dispute should be settled through
international agreements.
William Overholt, a senior fellow at the Harvard University
Asia Center and former head of strategy with Nomura in Hong
Kong, said such cases could help push China more toward
international norms of financial transparency. "Opening that up
is a crucial step forward in having a normal capital market in
China," he said.
But James Feinerman, a Georgetown University law professor
who has served as an expert witness for Bank of China in the
past, said Chinese banks' privacy concerns were not that
different from other international banks, and such cases could
have implications for New York's future as a global financial
hub.
"The thing that banks are worried about - both U.S. and
foreign - is that they don't want to be subjected to a worldwide
jurisdiction just because they have an outpost in New York,"
said Feinerman.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, additional
reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Tom Brown)