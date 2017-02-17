FLORENCE, Italy Feb 17 Bank of China (BOC)
on Friday agreed to pay a 600,000 euro fine to
settle a money laundering case involving its Milan branch, court
documents seen by Reuters showed.
The Florence court hearing the case gave four employees of
the Milan branch of China's fourth biggest bank a suspended
two-year prison sentence for failing to report illicit money
transfers.
Florence prosecutors leading the so-called "River of Money"
investigation alleged that more than 4.5 billion euros ($4.78
billion) was smuggled to China from Italy between 2006 and 2010
by Chinese people living mainly in Florence and nearby Prato.
About half of the money was sent via BOC, the prosecutors
said.
The court also ordered BOC to pay back 980,000 euros which
it said it had earned through the illegal operations.
According to the prosecutors, the proceeds sent to China
came from a series of illegal activities, including
counterfeiting, embezzlement, exploitation of illegal labour and
tax evasion.
Bank of China said in a statement it had not committed any
crime and was not admitting guilt by agreeing to pay the fine,
which was a way of closing the case and saving time.
"The settlement is due to our desire to avoid a long trial
and allow the Milan branch of Bank of China to concentrate on
developing its business," the statement said.
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones, editing
by David Evans)