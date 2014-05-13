HONG KONG May 13 Bank of China
said it would issue up to 100 billion yuan ($16.03
billion) worth of preference shares, taking advantage of new
rules announced this year aimed at helping Chinese companies
bolster capital levels.
It is the second of China's big four lenders to confirm
plans to issue preference shares, under new rules announced by
the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the China Banking
Regulatory Commission in April.
Agricultural Bank of China said on May 8 it
would issue up to 80 billion yuan worth of preference shares
.
Bank of China, the nation's fourth-largest lender by market
value, made the announcement in a regulatory filing in Shanghai
on Tuesday.
Chinese lenders need to raise funds to boost their capital
adequacy ratios, a measure of how much capital banks hold in
reserve against assets such as loans.
($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Erica Billingham)