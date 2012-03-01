SYDNEY, March 1 Bank of China Ltd on Thursday priced a three-year A$600 million ($648 million) floating rate TCD (Transferable Certificate of Deposit).

The TCDs will pay a coupon of 170 basis points over three month swap and settle on March 13, a statement from a lead manager said.

Australia and New Zealand Banking group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank were the lead managers. Royal bank of Scotland and Westpac were co-managers ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)