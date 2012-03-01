UPDATE 1-U.S. 3-year note auction fetches strong demand
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion in three-year government debt to the strongest bidding in about 1-1/2 years, Treasury data showed.
SYDNEY, March 1 Bank of China Ltd on Thursday priced a three-year A$600 million ($648 million) floating rate TCD (Transferable Certificate of Deposit).
The TCDs will pay a coupon of 170 basis points over three month swap and settle on March 13, a statement from a lead manager said.
Australia and New Zealand Banking group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank were the lead managers. Royal bank of Scotland and Westpac were co-managers ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
BRASILIA, June 12 The acquittal of Brazilian President Michel Temer last week on charges of illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election has emboldened the center-right leader to offer no more concessions to Congress that would weaken his austerity package, a senior member of the economic team and an aide told Reuters.