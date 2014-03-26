SHANGHAI, March 26 Bank of China (BoC)
posted on Wednesday an 11 percent increase
in fourth-quarter net profits, beating estimates, as China's
fourth-largest lender rigorously controlled costs.
Net profit rose to 36.7 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in the
fourth quarter, up from 33.1 billion yuan in the same 2012
period, according to Reuters calculations based on full-year
profit figures.
The profit is slightly above the average estimate of 34.2
billion yuan made by six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For 2013, net profit rose 12.5 percent to 156.9 billion yuan
from 139.4 billion yuan a year earlier.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio was flat at 0.96 percent at
end-December compared to end-September.
Net interest income increased by 10.4 percent in 2013, while
gains in net fees and commissions rose 17.4 percent.
The bank's net interest margin was 2.24 percent at the end
of the fourth quarter, from 2.22 percent at the end of the
previous quarter.
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)