SHANGHAI, March 26 Bank of China (BoC)
posted on Wednesday an 11 percent increase
in fourth-quarter net profits, beating estimates, as China's
fourth-largest lender shrugged off concerns about rising bad
loans and cut provisions.
A slowing economy and the debt overhang from the massive
credit-fuelled stimulus that policymakers launched in response
to the 2008 financial crisis are stoking concern about an
increase in loan defaults in China.
In a sign of confidence in its asset book, BoC's bad loan
provisions dropped 15.7 percent year-on-year in the
fourth-quarter, compared to a 2.8 percent year-on-year increase
in the previous quarter.
This decline helped boost net profits to 36.7 billion yuan
($5.9 billion) in the same period from 33.1 billion yuan in the
same 2012 period, according to Reuters calculations based on
full-year profit. For 2013, BoC's net profit rose 12.5 percent
to 156.9 billion yuan from 139.4 billion yuan a year earlier.
The lower provisions contrast with second-largest lender,
the Agricultural Bank of China , which on
Tuesday posted its slowest profit growth in 2013 since it became
listed due to higher bad loan hedging.
"The Bank set clear priorities in a bid to comprehensively
tighten risk control, paying particular attention to key fields
including overcapacity industries, local government
financial vehicles and real estate," BoC President Chen Siqing
in the earnings statement.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio was flat at 0.96 percent at
end-December compared to end-September. The share of special
mention loans, which measure loans not yet classified as
non-performing but under pressure, fell by half a percentage
point.
The bank's loan-loss coverage ratio - which measures the
ratio of provisions to total loans - dipped to 2.21 percent at
end-December from 2.23 percent at end-June.
That suggests the decision to reduce provisions caused it to
sacrifice some degree of prudence in favor of reporting stronger
headline growth.
BoC, however, appears well positioned to absorb losses if
bad loans rise, as its tier-one capital ratio rose strongly to
9.70 percent from 9.52 percent at the end of the third quarter.
Cost control was another source of strength for the bank.
Operating expenses rose by only 7.9 percent for the full year,
down from a gain of 11.6 percent through the first six months.
Net interest income increased by 10.4 percent in 2013, while
gains in net fees and commissions rose 17.4 percent.
The bank's net interest margin was 2.24 percent at the end
of the fourth quarter, from 2.22 percent at the end of the
previous quarter. Analysts say tighter credit conditions in the
fourth quarter supported bank margins by increasing their
bargaining power to demand higher interest rates from borrowers.
BoC is the second of China's big four banks to report its
earnings so far. Its Hong Kong shares closed 2.5 percent ahead
of the results announcement.
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan)
