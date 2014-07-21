By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 21 Israel persuaded a U.S. judge
not to require a key witness to testify in a case where Bank of
China Ltd is accused of supporting terrorism by
Palestinian militants, including the 2006 death of an American
teenager in a suicide bombing.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan on Monday
agreed to quash a subpoena by the south Florida family of Daniel
Wultz against former Israeli intelligence officer Uzi Shaya.
Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the April 17, 2006
blast at a Tel Aviv restaurant. Wultz, 16, was among 11 people
killed, and his father Yekutiel was injured.
The family said Shaya had been part of a task force that in
April 2005 asked Bank of China's main regulator to close
accounts that were being used to finance terrorist activities by
Islamic Jihad and Hamas.
Israel contended that the subpoena violated its sovereign
immunity, and could result in disclosures of state secrets that
would compromise its ability to protect citizens from terrorism.
In a 26-page decision, Scheindlin said "no evidence suggests
that Israel intended to waive Shaya's immunity" with regard to
what he did or learned in his official capacity as a government
official.
She also said it was too burdensome to force Shaya, an
Israeli citizen and resident, to testify in the United States.
The judge said Shaya may still testify voluntarily about
matters unrelated to his official job, in a closed courtroom.
Lee Wolosky, a lawyer for the Wultz family, said: "The court
provided a clear roadmap for Mr. Shaya's voluntary deposition,
and we look forward to proceeding on that basis."
A lawyer for Israel did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. A spokesman for Bank of China had no immediate
comment. The bank has denied wrongdoing.
Israel's initial push to quash the subpoena drew accusations
that the country was trying to protect growing trade ties with
China.
U.S. courts have previously dismissed a variety of claims by
the Wultz family against Bank of China.
Scheindlin said the only remaining claim falls under the
federal Antiterrorism Act, based on Bank of China's having
allegedly provided material support to a terrorist organization.
The case is Wultz et al v. Bank of China Ltd, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-01266.
