HONG KONG Nov 6 Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd
shares are indicated to open flat in their Hong Kong
stock exchange trading debut on Wednesday after the Chinese
lender raised $552 million in the island city's first bank IPO
in three years.
The shares were set to open at HK$6.00 after the IPO was
priced last week at HK$6.00 per share, slightly below the
midpoint of its marketed range of HK$5.60-6.50.
BoCom International, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
were hired as joint global coordinators of the Chongqing
IPO, with ABC International, CCB International, China
International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.
