* City lender offering 707.5 mln shares for HK5.60-HK$6.50
* IPO worth up to $593 million to be priced on Oct. 30
* Bank shares in Hong Kong have gain 20 pct since July
HONG KONG, Oct 22 Chinese city commercial lender
Bank Of Chongqing will launch an up to $593 million initial
public offering in Hong Kong on Wednesday, IFR reported on
Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plan.
The offering consists of 707.5 million shares in a range of
HK5.60 to HK$6.50 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$4.6
billion ($593 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. Most of the funds will go to Bank of Chongqing,
with a small portion going to China's National Social Security
Fund, one of its shareholders.
The deal would be the first of several by Chinese city
commercial lenders seeking to go public in Hong Kong to raise
funds and bolster their balance sheet to cope with a surge in
lending the past years. Similarly to Chongqing, other small and
medium-sized local banks have sought listings in Hong Kong after
waiting several years for approval from the securities regulator
in mainland China.
Chongqing had been pre-marketing the IPO to investors the
past week and the deal's timing coincides with the listing of
Huishang Bank Corp Ltd, which is seeking to raise up to $1.2
billion in Hong Kong. Huishang started meeting with investors
about its deal on Oct. 21.
The Hang Seng H Financial index is down about 5.3
percent year-to-date, though it has soared nearly 20 percent
since reaching a low for the year in early July, raising hopes
over the valuations for banks looking to go public.
The indicative range for the Chongqing shares in the IPO are
equivalent to a forecast price-to-book (P/B) ratio for 2013 of
0.88 to 0.99, added IFR. Regulations in China prevent banks from
selling shares below a historical P/B ratio of 1, but the
Chongqing deal can go ahead because its pricing reflects a
forecast for 2013.
Upcoming banking deals in Hong Kong include the Huishang
Bank IPO, an up to $2 billion listing by China Cinda Asset
Management and offerings from China Everbright Bank and Harbin
Bank.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as
joint global coordinators of the Chongqing IPO, with ABC
International, BoCom International, CCB International, China
International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.