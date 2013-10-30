HONG KONG Oct 30 China's Bank of Chongqing
plans to price its Hong Kong initial public offering at the
mid-point of an indicative range, putting the deal at $552
million, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources with direct
knowledge of the plan.
The commercial lender is looking to price the IPO of 707.5
million shares at HK$6.05 each, within the HK$5.60-6.50
indicative range, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as
joint global coordinators of the Chongqing IPO, with ABC
International, BoCom International, CCB International, China
International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Miral FAhmy)