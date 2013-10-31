HONG KONG Oct 31 China's Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$6.00 each, slightly below the mid-point of a marketing range, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, putting the deal value at HK$4.25 billion ($548 million).

Bank of Chongqing had offered 707.5 million shares at HK$5.60-6.50 each indicative range, Reuters previously reported. Another Chinese lender, Huishang Bank Corp Ltd launched an Hong Kong IPO this week, seeking to raise up to $1.3 billion. That deal is expected to price on Nov. 6. .

The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public yet.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators of the Chongqing IPO, with ABC International, BoCom International, CCB International, China International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.

