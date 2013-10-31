HONG KONG Oct 31 China's Bank of Chongqing Co
Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at
HK$6.00 each, slightly below the mid-point of a marketing range,
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, putting the
deal value at HK$4.25 billion ($548 million).
Bank of Chongqing had offered 707.5 million shares
at HK$5.60-6.50 each indicative range, Reuters previously
reported. Another Chinese lender, Huishang Bank Corp Ltd
launched an Hong Kong IPO this week, seeking to raise up to $1.3
billion. That deal is expected to price on Nov. 6.
.
The sources declined to be identified as the information is
not public yet.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as
joint global coordinators of the Chongqing IPO, with ABC
International, BoCom International, CCB International, China
International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Matt Driskill)