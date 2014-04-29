BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to 'lags forecasts' from 'beats forecasts')
April 29 Bank of Communications Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit 18.7 billion yuan (forecast 19.2 billion yuan)
* Says Q1 net interest margin at 2.33 percent versus 2.52 percent at end-Dec 2013
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/dum88v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: