NICOSIA, June 27 Cyprus's largest lender Bank of Cyprus said on Wednesday it would apply for temporary state capital support of 500 million euros to meet a deadline to bolster its regulatory capital by June 30.

Cyprus has already applied for an EU bailout to aid its second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank, which needs 1.8 billion in regulatory capital.

Bank of Cyprus said it would aim for the state support to be in the form of non-equity capital. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)