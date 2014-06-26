NICOSIA, June 26 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
concluded a board meeting on Thursday where capital
issues were discussed, a bank spokesman said.
He said an announcement on the matter would be issued on
Friday morning. No further details were immediately available.
The Cypriot lender was forced to convert a large portion of
client deposits to equity last year when international lenders
refused to shore up the bank, Cyprus's largest.
The process, known as a "bail-in", marked the first time in
the history of the euro zone debt crisis that distressed banks
used client funds to recapitalise, instead of EU taxpayers.
