NICOSIA Oct 30 Bank of Cyprus shares
will remain suspended until Jan. 31, Cyprus's stock exchange
said on Wednesday, after its shareholder structure was revamped
by imposing losses on depositors.
The shares have been suspended since March, after which the
bank converted large deposits into stock to recapitalise as well
as taking on some assets from defunct Laiki Bank.
Both banks were heavily exposed to Greece and ballooning bad
loans, and the restructuring was a condition for Cyprus
receiving cash from international lenders six months ago.
The suspension would give Bank of Cyprus time to fully
comply with financial reporting regulations and possibly submit
a prospectus for listing new shares, the exchange said.
In a separate announcement, the bourse said it suspended
trade in Hellenic Bank shares for a day to clarify the
bank's attempts to raise capital for regulatory purposes.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Louise Ireland)